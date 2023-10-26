Santa Cruz approves downtown development plans

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): More housing units and a hotel in downtown Santa Cruz are in development.

People like Roy Aguirre said he hopes the downtown area improves and the city council moves forward with a revitalization plan.

"We don't come to this area, downtown area, because of all the homeless and it's not just as nice as it used to be," said Aguirre.

Santa Cruz city leaders said if they move forward with their plan, they will be building 1600 housing units. 20% will be reserved for affordable housing. There is also one hotel in the pipeline. However, Santa Cruz City leaders said there's a process.

"Making sure that the policies are in place that would allow us to protect neighborhoods from overdevelopment and focus our development in our urban core," said Santa Cruz Mayor, Fred Keeley.

Mayor Keeley said there are also projects on the way along the San Lorenzo River. Aguirre thinks the development will be good for their local economy.

"It will attract a lot of people, especially from the outer communities that like to come out here," said Aguirre.

Mayor Keeley said the city council still needs to review plans and forward their action last night to the state. The state will be looking to see if the city's action complies with the state's new pro-housing laws.