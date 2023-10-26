Skip to Content
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office investigating its 6th reported in-custody death of the year

By
October 26, 2023 5:55 PM
Published 5:43 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that it is investigating an inmate death reported on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old Hispanic male was found deceased in his cell during a wellness check a six in the morning. The jail said the man was the only person inside the V Block cell. The man was identified as Edgar Damien Maldonado.

Deputies said he was a resident of Salinas and was awaiting his trial. The coroner is awaiting a toxicology report to list the cause of death.

This is the Monterey County Sheriff's Office's sixth reported in-custody death of the year.

