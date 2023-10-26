Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man arrested in Seaside for attempted murder stabbing on Broadway Avenue

By
today at 10:05 AM
Published 6:16 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man wanted for stabbing someone on Thursday was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police said shortly after 3 p.m. officers were called and found an adult man who had been stabbed on the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Seaside Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and a suspect was quickly identified.

Officers found the suspected stabber Marcos Torres-Lopez around the area an hour after the incident. Police said the suspect ran away on foot after the alleged incident.

He was booked and charged with attempted murder. The motive of the stabbing is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content