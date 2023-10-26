Man arrested in Seaside for attempted murder stabbing on Broadway Avenue

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man wanted for stabbing someone on Thursday was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police said shortly after 3 p.m. officers were called and found an adult man who had been stabbed on the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Seaside Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and a suspect was quickly identified.

Officers found the suspected stabber Marcos Torres-Lopez around the area an hour after the incident. Police said the suspect ran away on foot after the alleged incident.

He was booked and charged with attempted murder. The motive of the stabbing is under investigation.