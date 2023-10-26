DA: Convicted Salinas sex offender arraigned for 2007 sexual assault of a mentally disabled person

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man previously convicted of a separate sexual assault was arraigned for another alleged sexual assault from 2007 of a mentally disabled person.

Salvador Zacharias, 36, was arraigned for charges stemming from a 2007 alleged sexual assault of a mentally incompetent person, said the district attorney's office. The DA has charged Zacharias with the rape of an incompetent person, two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, forcible rape, and kidnapping with the intent to commit rape.

Pacioni said that in 2007, Zacharias saw Jane Doe walking with her friends down the street. They had left early from their special education class to hang out in the park.

Zacharias convinced Jane Doe to get into his car, drove to another location and allegedly sexually assaulted her, said the district attorney's office. The victim was unable to identify her victim at the time of the incident.

In 2019 the case was picked up after Salvador Zacharias was convicted of another sexual assault with a separate victim. His DNA was taken when he was sentenced to prison.

The DNA was tested and it was a match from teh DNA collected from Jane Doe in the 2007 case, said Pacioni.

Salvador Zacharias will next be in court on Nov. 14. He is being held in jail on a $2,310,000 bail.