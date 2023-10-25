Watsonville City Council recognizes South County Triage group for helping people in times of need

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- From COVID-19 pandemic to the devastating winter storms, The City of Watsonville formally recognized a community organization that has worked to keep people informed and safe during multiple recent emergencies during Tuesday night's Council meeting.



The community organization is called the South County Triage Group which is comprised of multiple local agencies.

From the pandemic to flooding, community members who needed help had over 25 local organizations to go to, all of which joined together as the "South County Triage Group."

One of them is the Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County.



"The demand for food continues to be high," said Erica Padilla Chavez, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County.

According to the Second Harvest Food Bank, one in three residents are food insecure in Santa Cruz County. They reach about 65,000 people each month.



"I believe the city recognizes that the partnership with Second Harvest really leads to ensuring that the community have something to eat, that they have something to nourish their bodies with," said Padilla.

Since March 2020, the South County Triage Group which compromises of the Second Harvest Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Salud Para La Gente, and about 25 other organizations were there during times of need.



The Watsonville City Council recognized those efforts on Tuesday, saying without them the city would have more challenges.



"I think it just goes on and on what these agencies have been able to bring to the community," Rene Mendez, city manager for Watsonville said. "I've been here a year and a half, and I've often said we got a great foundation of these types of agencies, really, I think, a lot different than other communities."

Mendez says they are looking to have more collaborations in education and economic development in the future.

The city says they will help staff the organizations within the triage group.