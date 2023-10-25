City of Salinas cleans up Carr Lake encampment area, people still looking for permanent housing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Safety concerns are one of the reasons Salinas Public Works and police are teaming up to clear out the Carr Lake homeless camp.

Armando Renteria has lived near the Carr Lake homeless camp for years.

"It was really really scary sometimes," said Renteria. "Cause we heard bullets, we got people dying."

The City of Salinas received state funds to serve 90 people and house 55 people from the Carr Lake area, but some hurdles stand in the way of getting people help and into housing.

"Some people don't want our help," said Salinas Councilmember, Tony Barrera. "They just want to be left alone, we have to figure out ways how to get social services, mental health, and now there's non-profit groups, so, we can better assist them."

People who live in the Carr Lake encampment area told KION off-camera said the city isn't offering help but the city denies this claim. Renteria said it's unfortunate some people didn't want to receive assistance.

"It's a sad situation," said Renteria. "But, y'know, some of them are drug addicts and they don't want to comply with the rules where they're living at or where they would be staying at," said Renteria. "So, it's complicated."

Salinas Public Works said they won't be done cleaning up the area until November 3rd. Salinas Police will be monitoring the area so homeless people don't return.



The City's Public Works Department said some of the state funds will be used to clean up all of the residue of the homeless encampment and to trim trees.