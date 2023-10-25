Skip to Content
Capitola receives state funding for Community Center renovation project

October 25, 2023 11:56 PM
Published 1:45 PM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Capitola received $1 million in state funding to help fund in the Community Center renovation project.

California District 30 Assemblymember Dawn Addis visited the community center on Wednesday morning to present city officials with a check of $1 million.

City leaders are looking to improve the community center with adding additional meeting spaces plus making ADA improvements to the outside and inside of the community center.

City officials also want to add classrooms to the community center as well.

They are also looking for community support to help create a universally accessible playground at Jade Street Park which is next to the community center.

Fundraising efforts have kicked off and city officials are looking to start construction of the playground by early 2025.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

