Pacific Grove man arrested after he was allegedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police have arrested a 35-year-old Pacific Grove man after he was reportedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle on Saturday evening.

Officers said multiple flock cameras alerted them of the man on the stolen motorcycle.

Police said that they spotted the motorcycle near Yosemite Street and Mingo Avenue around 5 p.m.

Officers pulled over 36-year-old Henry Utamapu on Olmstead Road and Highway 68.

Investigators say the ignition on the motorcycle had been destroyed and he allegedly had methamphetamine on him when pulled over.

Utamapu was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including drug possession and stolen vehicle. The motorcycle was returned to its owner according to Seaside PD.