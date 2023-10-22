Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pacific Grove man arrested after he was allegedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle

Seaside Police arrested a 36-year-old Pacific Grove man after he was caught riding a stolen motorcycle.
Seaside PD
Seaside Police arrested a 36-year-old Pacific Grove man after he was caught riding a stolen motorcycle.
By
Published 7:14 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police have arrested a 35-year-old Pacific Grove man after he was reportedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle on Saturday evening.

Officers said multiple flock cameras alerted them of the man on the stolen motorcycle.

Police said that they spotted the motorcycle near Yosemite Street and Mingo Avenue around 5 p.m.

Officers pulled over 36-year-old Henry Utamapu on Olmstead Road and Highway 68.

Investigators say the ignition on the motorcycle had been destroyed and he allegedly had methamphetamine on him when pulled over.

Utamapu was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including drug possession and stolen vehicle. The motorcycle was returned to its owner according to Seaside PD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content