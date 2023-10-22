One man dead and one man arrested in DD’s Discount Store stabbing in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 22, 2023 AT 4:26 PM- Salinas Police said that one man has died after he was stabbed inside of a DD's Discount Store on the 900 block of North Main Street.

Police told our reporter at the scene that a male suspect who was allegedly involved in the incident was arrested.

Our reporter said that he noticed people running out of the store around 3:15 p.m. and police came shortly thereafter.

Investigators say that the store will remain closed for the rest of the night as they are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Original Story

Salinas Police confirmed that they are responding to a stabbing that took place at the DD's Discount Store in Salinas.

Our reporter who is at the scene said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m on the 900 block of North Main Street

There are no word yet if anybody has been injured or if any arrests have been made.

This story will continue to be updated at this hour.