One arrested, two suspects outstanding after alleged charity scam took place in front of Target

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police have arrested a 23-year-old male and are looking for two other suspects after they were involved in an alleged charity scam incident at the Capitola Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the incident started around 3 p.m. near the entrance of the Target store located at the Capitola Mall.

The victim involved in the incident told officers that three men were standing outside of the Target and claimed to be representing a high school basketball club.

Police said the three men were asking for a $10 donation and the victim handed over their phone for a Venmo transaction which ended up being $1000 dollars.

Officers got to the scene and the three men took off running. Officers were able to catch up to a 23-year-old male who ran to a nearby business across the street from the mall.

Police said the man got to the top of the roof of the business to try and evade arrest. The roof caved in and he fell through the roof of the business.

The man continued to run but police were able to arrest him on the 1600 block of 41st Avenue.

The 23-year-old suspect who is out of state was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on felony vandalism and resisting arrest charges. Police said he has not been charged with fraud at this moment.

Capitola Police is still looking for the other two suspects who are both described as two African-American males in their early 20's.

Officers did say they are working to get the victim's money back.

Capitola Police said that this is an ongoing investigation and are working on seeing if there are any additional victims in this case. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Capitola Police at 831-475-4242.