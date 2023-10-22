Skip to Content
Modesto woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving wrong way on Rio Del Mar Blvd off-ramp

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol have arrested a 35-year-old Modesto woman who was driving the wrong way while intoxicated on Saturday afternoon.

CHP Santa Cruz said that they received multiple calls of a wrong way driver on the Rio Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp from Southbound Highway 1.

CHP said that they were able to locate a 2016 Honda Pilot that the woman was driving. Officers pulled her over on a nearby residential street.

The woman was evaluated and arrested on DUI charges.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

