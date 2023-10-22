King City man dead in solo vehicle rollover on Highway 198

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a King City man in his mid 20's has died after the pickup truck he was driving rolled over on Highway 198 and Pine Valley Road on Saturday night.

Officers say that they got reports of a vehicle rollover around 10:35 p.m

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving his truck westbound on Highway 198 near Pine Valley Road when he lost control of his truck and rolled over multiple times. The man was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Map of where the crash happened

CHP says it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. Officers did confirm he was the only occupant inside the vehicle.