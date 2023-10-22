Skip to Content
Army Ranger honors fallen Salinas solider with a trek to tribute

Army Ranger Shawn Patterson honored two fallen soldiers with a trek to tribute that ended in Salinas on Sunday afternoon.
Army Ranger Shawn Patterson who is wearing the Legacies Alive T-Shirt honored two fallen soldiers with a trek to tribute that ended in Salinas on Sunday afternoon.
Published 6:36 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- U.S. Army Ranger Shawn Patterson honored two of his fellow solders with a trek to tribute on Sunday afternoon.

Patterson walked over 450 miles in honor of Salinas native Ricardo Cerros Jr., and Tyler Holtz who were both killed in action.

Patterson served with both fallen rangers in Afghanistan.

Patterson started his trek on Sept. 24 in Dana Point and finished his trek at Central Park in Salinas.

"I walked the last few miles with his entire family," Patterson said. "At the same time this has been one of the best months of my life."

His walk was followed by a ceremony at Central Park with speeches and an honorary roll call.

Patterson told KION that the entire experience allowed him to meet with the families of fallen soldiers along the way.

The trek was made possible by Legacies Alive which is a non-profit group working to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

