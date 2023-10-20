Watch Video: 49ers visit Monterey High School freshman awaiting heart transplant

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A group of players on the San Francisco 49ers brought a big smile and a few happy tears to a Monterey High School freshman's face on Thursday.

Jason Marsh, 14, is currently awaiting a heart transplant after being diagnosed with heart failure back in April. His father James Marsh says his son was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and only has half a heart.

He is a "huge" 49ers fan, his father Jame Marsh and his excitement was on full display when five players walked into his hospital room at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford.

Fred Warner, Oren Burks, Ross Dwelley, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles donned 49ers jerseys and huge grins when they arrived. The sweet video shows all five players as they meet Jason and offer him gifts from the team.

Each player greeted Jason with a dap and words of encouragement.

"To think that a boy who should be around going out, riding his bicycle and playing with his friends and just wants to play sports, is passed away in his bed, and has some of these very difficult things done to him. But he's better now. He's made it through like a champ," said James Marsh.

Jason and his father James fishing.

The group shared a funny moment when 49ers tight end George Kittle entered the room. Jason shouted, "I have his jersey!"

"To have him (George Kittle) come in and shake his hand and give him a fist bump and he took his glasses off and he gave them to Jason," said James Marsh. "Then he told Jason 'The next time I score a touchdown, I'm going to do a little dance. And that it's going to be for you, Jason.'"

Yesterday, his favorite team paid him a surprise visit ❤️💛 #IGYB pic.twitter.com/dKmIGdAEr3 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 19, 2023

James is extremely grateful to the hospital staff who has helped his son get to the point where he can receive a heart transplant. A staff member also arranged the meeting with the 49ers.