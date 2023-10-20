Seaside City Council meeting “Zoom-bombed” with hate speech

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a growing trend on the Monterey Peninsula, the City of Seaside was the most recent to have a group derail a city council meeting with hate speech.

Pacific Grove and Monterey also recently had anonymous people call in via Zoom to spout antisemitic and hateful comments towards the Black community.

On Thursday, at least two anonymous callers called in to spout hateful speech directed towards the Jewish and Black communities during a discussion on fireworks within city limits.

One of the callers spoke on the current conflict in Gaza before going into an antisemitic tirade and then ending by saying the n-word.

A second caller hijacked the meeting by going on similar antisemitic and hateful speech against Mexican and Black people.

A council member asked Mayor Ian Oglesby to take back control of the meeting to which the mayor replied:

"Wait a minute. Calm down. We have a process we're working through. They have a right to start their public comments," said Mayor Oglesby, before agreeing that the comments were inappropriate and moving on with the meeting.

Councilmember Alexis Garcia-Arrazola took to Instagram to condemn the actions of the people who called in.

Seaside Chief of Police Nick Borges said that while he does not stand for the hateful comments the people have a First Amendment right and it does not appear any formal crime was committed. They came close to violating Penal Code Section 403 for disrupting a public meeting.

"The comments were hateful and inappropriate. I was proud to work for the City of Seaside and how they handled the situation with professionalism and grace," said Chief Borges.