Salinas Police make arrest in 10-year cold case homicide at Closter Park

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that they made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred at Closter Park on July 2, 2013.

Miguel Chavez Zavala, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. He later died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

"The Salinas Police Department Cold Case Unit revisited this case and, after some further investigation, presented the case to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for review," said Salinas Police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pedro Bernal, 32, and on Wednesday he was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.

He was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Byron Gansen at 831-758-7277.