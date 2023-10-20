Salinas Police end chase that started out of the city

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, Salinas Police said a chase that started out of city limits ended near the intersection of East Romie Lane and Alameda Avenue.

A grey Honda Odyssey can be seen pushed into the bushes of a home on Alameda at the corner of Romie by a Salinas Patrol vehicle. Witnesses said a man could be seen being put into the back of an AMR vehicle.

There is no word on injuries to possible suspects or officers.

This is a developing story.