Skip to Content
Top Stories

Salinas Police end chase that started out of the city

Calista Silva KION
By
Published 3:45 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, Salinas Police said a chase that started out of city limits ended near the intersection of East Romie Lane and Alameda Avenue.

A grey Honda Odyssey can be seen pushed into the bushes of a home on Alameda at the corner of Romie by a Salinas Patrol vehicle. Witnesses said a man could be seen being put into the back of an AMR vehicle.

There is no word on injuries to possible suspects or officers.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content