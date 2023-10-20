Rallies held in Santa Cruz County to show solidarity with Palestine

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two rallies were held in Santa Cruz County to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. One in Watsonville—and the other one in Santa Cruz.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, here on the Central Coast—there were two rallies in solidarity for the people in Palestine.

"I want people in Palestine and across the U.S. to be able to see that we're not staying silent in the face of atrocities. That Watsonville can be present, and Santa Cruz can be present," Irene Juarez O'Connor a community organizer said.

Watsonville police say they are aware of the rally at the Watsonville Plaza Friday afternoon. They want to make sure everyone who shows up is safe.

Michelle Pulido Public Information Officer for Watsonville Police said "Our officers will work to ensure the protest is peaceful and safe for all. The Watsonville Police Department will always support the right of freedom of speech and to peacefully assemble. Our role as a police agency is to facilitate and protect these rights."

Not only are Palestinians grieving for the loss of life of their people but so is the Jewish community.

Yochanan Friedman Rabbi for Chabad by the Sea said, "It hurts terribly. To see what’s going on with of course our own brothers and sisters, as well as others. Seeing humans suffering should disturb everyone."

Friedman believes—there needs to be more unity. "Every human being deserves goodness, everybody deserves peace and harmony. And that's really what we should be working towards. Not stirring the pot, not creating further divisiveness, not creating hatred or violence."

In Monterey, another rally in support of the Palestinian people will be held on Sunday at noon.