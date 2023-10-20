Man wanted for assaulting Marina Officer with a deadly weapon arrested after chase in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, Salinas Police said a chase that started out of city limits ended near the intersection of East Romie Lane and Alameda Avenue.

A grey Honda Odyssey can be seen pushed into the bushes of a home on Alameda at the corner of Romie by a Salinas Patrol vehicle. Witnesses said a man could be seen being put into the back of an AMR vehicle.

Salinas Police said the suspect was Ruben Ayon Jr., 41, who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Marina Police Officer. Salinas Police was asked for assistance from pursuing officers once the suspect entered city limits.

Ayon continued to resist so K9 Bolt was sent to take him into custody, said police.

After being discharged from Natividad Medical Center he was booked into Monterey County Jail.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, obstruction of justice and battery of a police officer, according to Monterey County Jail. His bail has been set at $70,000.