Logjam on Big Sur River near Fernwood being removed

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that they have started this week to remove a logjam from the Big Sur River along Highway 1 in Big Sur. It is located near the St. Francis of the Redwoods Church and just north of Fernwood Resort.

Caltrans said that the project will be worked seven days a week with extended shifts to clear the jam to get ahead of higher river flows this winter.

"Travelers will encounter only intermittent traffic control at this location with occasional delays of 5 to 10 minutes," said Caltrans.

The California Office of Emergency Services tasked Caltrans with this $800,000 project. The project is expected to be done by Nov. 16.