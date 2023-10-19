Surfer talks about surfing during sneaker waves, recommends beginners stay away

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) - It's the second day with beach alerts in place for the Central Coast.

Surfers are still riding the dangerous waves in Carmel.

"I'd say today would be a bad day, too, to try surfing," said Kevin Riddleberger who lives in Monterey County.

Riddleberger has been surfing for over 25 years.

He was out surfing in Carmel on Thursday morning. He says it's important to check the conditions before coming into the water.

"The intervals are longer, you can show up at the beach and it looks like it's flat," said Riddleberger. "And then like 15, 20 minutes of the big shots will start coming in,"

Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet are rising near the coastline.

Jane Resnick of Reno, NV has been coming to Carmel for the past 40 years.

"The water came up so far that there was really no sand to even hardly throw the ball on," Resnick said. "And I wouldn't let him go in the water after the first couple of times because it was just dangerous."

Waves, sweep across the beach without warning, causing dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

"I mean, being a surfer, we've been tracking this swell for a week or two now, so we were expecting it to be like this," said Riddleberger

These waves are not for beginners, the water can sweep people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and the beach as it almost did with Jane.

"I was standing there where I thought it was pretty safe. And then all of a sudden it was up to my waist," said Resnick

Large turbulent surf may be difficult to escape and rescue.

Both Kevin and fire officials tell KION it's important to not go into the water if you are not used to these conditions.

The highest wave you will see during these advisories is 30 feet.