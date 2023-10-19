State Parks collecting feedback on climate-resilient Seacliff and New Brighton State Beaches

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State Parks is looking for public input on the future of Seacliff and New Brighton State Beaches.

The online survey is open until Monday Oct. 30 and will allow state parks to collect info on the impacts of climate change such as sea level rise and extreme weather could have on those beaches.

The public are invited to participate in an online survey to share information on preferred recreational activities and what they look forward to the most while visiting the parks.

State Parks said that they are developing plans to restore services and amenities.

The outreach and engagement are part of the Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Alternatives Study which is expected to be completed in 2024.

