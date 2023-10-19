People cool off at King City Recreation Pool amid heatwave

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): People in King City were able to cool down from the heat by taking advantage of the King City Recreation Pool.

The aerobics class is one-way people are making use of the pool.

"That's nice that our town still has a pool facility for us," said Roberta Nichols, who lives in King City. "And we have a house that stays cool, with no AC, but it stays cool in the afternoons," said Nichols. "So, we just use our ceiling fan and stay in our shorts and try to keep cool."

Lifeguard staff is limited which has led the King City Recreation pool to be only open Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Meanwhile, some people are facing the heat head-on, but with some precautions in place.

"Taking walks in the morning when it's cool," said Patricia Grainger, who lives in King City. "Opening up the house first thing early in the morning and get the fans going to stay cool. and drinking plenty of fluids."

Monterey County activated cooling centers at some libraries within the County because of the high temperatures and one of the cooling centers is in King City.

The heat is too much for some who have plans to escape from the city for the weekend.

"I have a couple of friends that have a couple of functions," said Nichols. "So, I will be in the Salinas area, where it's about 20 degrees cooler," said Nichols. "So, I will enjoy that."