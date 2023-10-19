Skip to Content
Top Stories

19-year-old Salinas motorcyclist killed in crash identified, mother says he was a “high achiever”

By
today at 6:53 PM
Published 10:34 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that a 19-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on West Market Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the crash occurred around 7:54 p.m.

Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Market Street as a brown SUV was going westbound and made a left turn onto Clark Street when the SUV crashed with the motorcyclist near the Salinas City BBQ restaurant.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained on scene. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man was identified by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as Isaac Jesse Perez of Salinas.

Isaac's mother, Sara Perez, wrote a statement on gofundme saying that Isaac was a "great kid" and always was "looking out for others and always had such a positive view to life no matter what."

"He was such a high achiever from graduating the Grizzly Academy to getting a job and working his way up to an assistant manager everyone was so proud of how far he's come," said Sara.

Officers said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The victim's identity is being withheld as family members have yet to be notified.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content