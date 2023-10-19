19-year-old Salinas motorcyclist killed in crash identified, mother says he was a “high achiever”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that a 19-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on West Market Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the crash occurred around 7:54 p.m.

Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Market Street as a brown SUV was going westbound and made a left turn onto Clark Street when the SUV crashed with the motorcyclist near the Salinas City BBQ restaurant.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained on scene. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man was identified by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as Isaac Jesse Perez of Salinas.

Isaac's mother, Sara Perez, wrote a statement on gofundme saying that Isaac was a "great kid" and always was "looking out for others and always had such a positive view to life no matter what."

"He was such a high achiever from graduating the Grizzly Academy to getting a job and working his way up to an assistant manager everyone was so proud of how far he's come," said Sara.

Officers said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The victim's identity is being withheld as family members have yet to be notified.