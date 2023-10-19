19-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that a 19-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided into an SUV on West Market Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the crash occurred around 7:54 p.m.

Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Market Street as a brown SUV was going westbound and made a left turn onto Clark Street when the SUV crashed with the motorcyclist near the Salinas City BBQ restaurant.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained on scene. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The victim's identity is being withheld as family members have yet to be notified.