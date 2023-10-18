Three surfers help rescue a victim from out of the water

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said that three local surfers were able to save a person out of the water on Wednesday afternoon.

CAL FIRE said they got a call of a person in distress in the water near Carmel Beach around 12:15 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, three local surfers were in the ocean were able to put the person on one of the surfboards and swam to shore.

CAL FIRE said that the victim and the surfers got to the beach safely. The victim did not suffer any injuries and did not need any medical treatment.

CAL FIRE says they will be on high alert with warmer weather and large swells in the forecast this week.