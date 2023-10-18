Rite Aid closing more than 150 stores nationwide including two stores on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday, Rite Aid announced that they are planning to close 154 stores nationwide after they filed for bankruptcy over the weekend.

Two of those stores that are set to close are in Monterey and Santa Cruz.

The Monterey store is located on 499 Alvarado Street. The Santa Cruz store is located on 901 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz.

According to the bankruptcy filing, 30 stores are scheduled to close in California. Other states that will see Rite Aid stores closing are Maryland, Michigan, New York and Washington.

There has been no timeline on when the stores will officially close.