Marina Police warns community of another attempted break in

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police released information about a second attempted burglary of a home or apartment within 24 hours.

At around midnight Wednesday, police received reports from witnesses that spotted two people wearing dark colored clothing and ski masks on the 100 block of Palm Avenue. The suspects were seen trying to break into a home that was occupied, but weren't able to get inside.

Witnesses also say they saw both suspects getting into a light-colored vehicle with a spoiler attached to it when the car took off onto Lake Drive.

Marina Police are asking everyone to lock their doors, install additional home security systems, like window locks and security cameras, and report any suspicious persons or activities.

If anyone has footage from the areas of Palm Avenue and Lake Drive with the suspicious activity recorded, or with descriptions that match the suspects and vehicle, contact Marina Police.