Hollister Fire Chief Bob Martin Del Campo retires

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Fire Chief Bob Martin Del Campo will be retiring.

Martin Del Campo was honored during the Hollister City Council meeting that took place on Monday night.

City Council appointed Battalion Chief Rodney Dover to serve as Interim Fire Chief. Dover has been with Hollister Fire Department for 25 years.

During the council meeting, Martin Del Campo and Dover participated in the change of command ceremony. Dover accepted the trumpet from Martin Del Campo which signifies the the transfer of authority.

Photo of the change of command ceremony between outgoing chief Bob Martin Del Campo and new interim chief Rodney Dover. The ceremony took place during Monday's Hollister City Council meeting. Photo courtesy of Hollister Fire Dept.

Dover passed the colors of the last flag that flew at Station 1 to Martin Del Campo which signifies the last flag that flew at the station while Martin Del Campo was in command.