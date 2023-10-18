Gilroy man arrested on mail and identify theft charges in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 30-year-old Gilroy man was arrested on Monday night after police found multiple counterfeit identification cards and stolen credit cards in his car.

Marina Police said that they conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle for an expiration registration on the 100 block of Reservation Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Joseph Daniel Lemos who was found to be driving with a suspended license.

Officers said that Lemos was recently released from custody on his own recognizance for committing identity theft.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found multiple pieces of mail, credit cards and identification cards belonging to approximately 50 people.

Marina Police said that evidence collected during the investigation showed that Lemos was in possession of other people's personal information for identity theft purposes.

Police were able to recover multiple pieces of mail belonging to people who live in Monterey County.

Police said that Lemos was in possession of multiple items that appeared to be purchased using counterfeit identification cards and stolen credit cards.

Lemos was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including mail theft, possession of counterfeit identification cards and possession of stolen property.

Marina Police said that this is an ongoing investigation and are looking to contact possible victims in this case. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Marina Police.