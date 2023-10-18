CSUMB receives $5 million USDA research grant for climate-smart practices on specialty crops

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, California State University, Monterey Bay received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund a research project on implementing climate-smart practices for crops.

The five-year grant will help researchers measure off-gassing in local agricultural fields on the Central Coast.

CSUMB's project is one of 141 projects being funded by the agency.

The data collected from the project will help the USDA better estimate climate impacts for specialty crops grown within the region.

School officials said that the research project will have two components to it.

The first component will be a group of bilingual staff members will be providing underserved growers assistance in implementing these climate friendly practices to their crops.

If growers choose to implement the practices, then they will provide financial incentives if they adopt them.

There will also be a marketing and outreach components to the project.

The grant is being administered by Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities which is a $3.1 billion USDA program.