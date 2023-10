MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay Whale Watch and a local photographer, @evanb_ocean on Instagram, posted a video of a rare White Killer Whale sighting.

This little guy is believed to be 4 years old and is named Frosty. They were traveling and hunting alongside Mom and some other killer whales.

Credit @monterey_bay_whale_watch & @evanb_ocean

Frosty is possibly leucistic or may have a syndrome known as Chediak-Higashi syndrome, said Evan. They were believed to be hunting an elephant seal.