Monterey County Board of Supervisors vote to postpone resolution to stand with Israel

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to postpone a resolution to express solidarity and stand with Israel on Tuesday.

The resolution read that the board was looking to "Adopt a resolution expressing solidarity with Israel and standing with Israel as it defends itself against the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas and other terrorists."

A few members from the Muslim community arrived to speak during public comment at their displeasure with the board of supervisors, especially, with the lack of language in the resolution that shows support for the Palestinian people.

They said they had no problems with Israel's county support, but they hoped the resolution would be more inclusive and denounce violence from both sides.

Supervisors Wendy Root-Askew, Mary Adams and Glenn Church voted to move the matter to another day. While current Chair Luis Alejo and supervisor Chris Lopez voted to deny to postpone the resolution.