Heirloom Pizza to open Salinas location Saturday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The popular Monterey deep-dish restaurant will be opening its second location in Old Town Salinas on Saturday, confirmed the restaurant to KION.

The new spot Live@Heirloom Pizza Company will open its doors on Saturday at 4 p.m. The restaurant will be significantly bigger than its Monterey location and have two floors.

It will serve as not only a pizza place but will have a full bar and live music on the first floor a banquet room and a Tiki bar on the second floor that will open later in the Winter.

It will be open six days a week from Wednesday through Thursday, and it will be closed on Tuesdays.

Lunch hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and they will open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. and close at around 9 p.m. on weekdays. The plan is to be open through midnight on Friday and Saturday.