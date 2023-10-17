Guns, drugs found in illegal fireworks seizure in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 18, 2023 AT 2:52 PM- Monterey Police said they have arrested two men on Tuesday afternoon after they found multiple weapons, drugs and illegal fireworks at an apartment complex

Police said they completed a probation search at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Ramona Avenue around 3 p.m.

Monterey Police said they recovered more than three ounces of cocaine, three grams of ecstasy, a ghost gun, illegal fireworks and ammunition.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called out to assist in the situation and disposed of the illegal aerial fireworks.

27-year-old Jose Pineda Valenzuela of Monterey was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of mental knuckles and a outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Valenzuela's bail has been set at $50,000.

34-year-old Ravikash Singh of Monterey was also arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail for possession of a destructive device. His bail was set at $10,000.

Original Story

The Monterey County Sheriff's says their bomb squad was asked to assist Monterey Police in clearing some explosives found during a search warrant in an apartment complex.

Monterey Police and deputies said that they were believed to be fireworks. Deputies were sent out because police don't have the means to store explosives.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex at 434 Ramona Avenue.

Deputies said there was powder and M-1000s found. There are no further details at this time.