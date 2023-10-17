Skip to Content
Top Stories

Governor Newsom signs bill making teaching cursive requirement in schools

Katie Phillips / Pixabay
By
Published 5:11 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed AB 446 making teaching cursive a requirement for grades 1 to 6.

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva authored the bill to say that cursive will become required learning much like English, mathematics, social sciences, science, and visual and performing arts are currently.

“A lot of the historical documents going back two or three decades are actually in cursive,” said Assemblymember Quirk-Silva. “I went on 23andMe looking for some family records and they were all written in cursive.”

She added that due to artificial intelligence, she thinks that a lot of teachers will switch back to written tests and students who write in cursive can write faster.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content