Governor Newsom signs bill making teaching cursive requirement in schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he signed AB 446 making teaching cursive a requirement for grades 1 to 6.

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva authored the bill to say that cursive will become required learning much like English, mathematics, social sciences, science, and visual and performing arts are currently.

“A lot of the historical documents going back two or three decades are actually in cursive,” said Assemblymember Quirk-Silva. “I went on 23andMe looking for some family records and they were all written in cursive.”

She added that due to artificial intelligence, she thinks that a lot of teachers will switch back to written tests and students who write in cursive can write faster.