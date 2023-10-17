City of Hollister receives report on current state of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and recommendations for future success

On Monday night, Hollister City Council received a report on the current state of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The report, conducted by a third-party consulting firm analyzed areas from medical staff, the financial situation, and a strategic-direction.

“You need a partner, you need somebody that's going to help you bring young physicians to this community, they're going to be desperately needed," said Cecilia Montavlo who presented the findings.

The report found a shortage of about 22-35 providers by 2027. That includes primary care, surgical specialties, and gynecology.

In terms of the financial analysis, the report states operating income remains negative, despite improvements. It goes on to say tax revenue is need to create positive net income.

"The proposal would be to create a joint powers authority and a lot of it for me is two things. One is broadening the governance structure, bringing physicians onto the board bringing some healthcare expertise on to the board, and also having local participation," Montavlo said.

With a JPA, it would allow government entities such as the County of San Benito and City of Hollister to work together on governing the hospital's operations.

“Secondarily, we would propose a management contract to a third party and in this case, we would propose Salinas Valley,” Montavlo said.

No action was taken on that idea or the JPA Monday night, but the council will receive more information as it relates to liability.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors will also hear more on this item at their meeting next Tuesday.