Bomb squad sent to clear apartment with fireworks in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's says their bomb squad was asked to assist Monterey Police in clearing some explosives found during a search warrant in an apartment complex.

Monterey Police and deputies said that they were believed to be fireworks. Deputies were sent out because police don't have the means to store explosives.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex at 434 Ramona Avenue.

Deputies said there was powder and M-1000s found. There are no further details at this time.