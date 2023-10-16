Three Salinas Valley State Prison inmates accused of stabbing fellow inmate to death

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- State prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate by three other inmates as a homicide.

According to the CDCR around 3:19 pm on Sunday, October 15, Cory J. Benton was found stabbed multiple times with a weapon made by an inmate.

Investigators said Benton was transported for treatment but died while being taken to the hospital.

The CDCR identified Cory J. Benton (pictured above) as the inmate and victim in a deadly stabbing at the Salinas Valley State Prison (Photo Courtesy of the CDCR).

The CDCR identified three inmates as being allegedly involved, including Alberto Valades, Jose Valle and Jimmy Martinez.

Benton was previously convicted and serving 25 years for assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.

Suspects in deadly stabbing at Salinas Valley State Prison pictured above (Photos courtesy of the CDCR).

Valades was convicted for robbery in Los Angeles County while Valle was convicted on a first-degree murder charge. Martinez was convicted in a case from Los Angeles County on a first-degree murder charge as well.

No staff or additional incarcerated people were injured, according to the CDCR.