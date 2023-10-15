Skip to Content
Water system has been restored at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 15, 2023 AT 10:00 P.M- The water system at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula has been restored.

Montage Health said that the hospital had no running water for several hours as their water system was interrupted.

All services are back to normal and ambulances are no longer being diverted.

Original Story

A Montage Health spokesperson confirmed to KION that Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula currently has no running water after their water service was interrupted late Sunday afternoon.

Montage Health says that they are diverting ambulances to other hospitals. The emergency room does remain open at this hour and they are still serving patients.

The hospital is not allowing visitors due to the water disruption.

Cal Am is investigating the incident at this moment.

Montage Health says they will be keeping the public updated of the situation on their website which you can find here.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.

