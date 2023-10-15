Scotts Valley Police made four DUI arrests in four days

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, the Scotts Valley Police Department have made four DUI arrests in the past four days.

Officers say that two of those arrests were part of multiple crashes. The first crash involved one vehicle driving into a building and the second crash involved a vehicle colliding directly into a pole which totaled the car and taking out both an electric box and the pole.

Scotts Valley PD said that out of all four arrests, the highest blood alcohol content was a 0.22 BAC which is three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police said that two of those arrests involved illegal drugs and one driver was arrested for under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.

Another driver was driving under the influence of drugs which included a combination of methamphetamine and marijuana per police.