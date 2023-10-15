Skip to Content
Rehabilitation work of Harkins Road and Hunter Lane scheduled to begin on Monday

Map of where the work is taking place
County of Monterey
Published 9:08 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced that they will begin construction work of Harkins Road and Hunter Lane is scheduled to begin on Monday morning.

Crews will be working on both roads as they will be working on crushing the existing pavement and placing an asphalt concrete overlay.

The work on Harkins Road will be from Salinas to Fifth Street in Spreckels while the work on Hunter Lane will take place between Highway 68 and Harkins Road.

Crews will be working on the roads between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with occasional nighttime work.

Construction is expected to be completed by Jan. 2024.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

