Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula has no running water, emergency room still open

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Montage Health spokesperson confirmed to KION that Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula currently has no running water after their water service was interrupted late Sunday afternoon.

Montage Health says that they are diverting ambulances to other hospitals. The emergency room does remain open at this hour and they are still serving patients.

The hospital is not allowing visitors due to the water disruption.

Cal Am is investigating the incident at this moment.

Montage Health says they will be keeping the public updated of the situation on their website which you can find here.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.