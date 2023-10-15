Skip to Content
CAL FIRE CZU to conduct prescribed burn in the Soquel Demonstration State Forest

Map of where the prescribed burn is going to take place
CAL FIRE CZU
By
Published 8:43 PM

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is planning to conduct an 11-acre prescribed burn in the Soquel Demonstration State Forest on Monday morning.

The burn is scheduled to be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. near the lower helipad in the forest.

CAL FIRE says smoke may be visible in the upper Soquel creek for the next couple of days once the burn is done.

The burn will prevent encroachment of non native plant species and enhance wildlife habitat.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

