CAL FIRE CZU to conduct prescribed burn in the Soquel Demonstration State Forest

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is planning to conduct an 11-acre prescribed burn in the Soquel Demonstration State Forest on Monday morning.

The burn is scheduled to be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. near the lower helipad in the forest.

CAL FIRE says smoke may be visible in the upper Soquel creek for the next couple of days once the burn is done.

The burn will prevent encroachment of non native plant species and enhance wildlife habitat.