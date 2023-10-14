Protest held after alleged rise in prostitution in East Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A protest was held Saturday in East Salinas by frustrated residents who say they have seen a rise in sex workers at all hours of the day.

Families started at Market and went down Alisal, marching through the infamous Kern Street and Kings Street which many ladies of the night are known to frequent. Families even spoke to a scantily clad woman "working" and several more women were spotted in the area allegedly there to solicit sex services.

Residents say they have pleaded with the city council to put a stop to the problem. Pastor Artis Smith of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Kings Street even says he has had to keep himself armed at all times due to the issue.

"Two weeks ago a young man got out of his car and confronted me and my wife about approaching women in the street," said Pastor Smith. "We know that they are armed and so our life has been in danger but that doesn't stop us from making sure that they understand we are not afraid of them. This has to stop. This has to be eradicated from our neighborhoods."

He adds that he has to clean condoms off his steps before Sunday service and that men are knocking on people's doors asking their daughters to work in the streets.

The CCA with Casas de Madera joined with parents and community members to ask for a reduction of hours the women can work. Residents say they see them in the streets as early as 11 a.m.

They added they are asking that the women leave neighborhoods since school buses with teenagers and elementary schools are nearby.