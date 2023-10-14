Governor Newsom signs bill to speed up Pajaro River levee upgrades

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 876 Friday night which will expedite upgrades for the Pajaro River levee.

The bill was authored by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and will fast-track the completion of work on the Pajaro River Levee Project. According to Rivas, this will offer the community of Pajaro 100 years of flood protection.

Winter storms earlier in the year caused a breach in the Pajaro River levee and forced many residents to evacuate and seek shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds for months.

For far too long, Pajaro Valley residents have demanded investments in infrastructure to keep their river levee safe during extreme weather and storms. And today, we are answering that call and taking urgent action. I am very grateful for the Governor’s signature of this important piece of legislation, and his commitment to supporting these communities. The Pajaro River Levee needs upgradesnow, and I am encouraged and relieved that we will be able to deliver them as quickly as possible. Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas

Put simply this bill allows the Pajaro Rover Project to be exempt from various state and local environmental laws and regulations if specified criteria are met.

Governor Newsom previously this year signed an executive order to speed up emergency repairs before next winter’s storms and approved $20 million in state funds for Pajaro to rebuild.

Thank you to Governor Newsom for signing Speaker Rivas’ important legislation to ensure the work that needs to be done to protect Pajaro Valley residents actually gets done,” Senator John Laird of Santa Cruz said. “Last fall, we celebrated a fully funded new levee project with all the partners that made it possible. We didn't make it, but this bill will move the project start time up to make sure that doesn't happen again.”