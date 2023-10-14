Skip to Content
Top Stories

California lifts statewide cruising ban

By
Published 3:26 PM

Cruising is now legal throughout the state of California. This after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday. 

Ab 436 amends the California Vehicle Code and now prohibits local authorities from stopping drivers from cruising, and from stopping driving cars that have been modified to be of a certain height. 

According to the bill's author David Alvarez: It aims to encourage cities to repeal their bans and recognizes that cruising holds cultural significance for many communities. 

Here on the Central Coast: The City of Salinas ended its decades-long ban on cruising ban back in June

Read more: First cruise in Salinas held after more than 30 year ban lifted

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content