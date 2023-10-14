California lifts statewide cruising ban

Cruising is now legal throughout the state of California. This after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday.

Ab 436 amends the California Vehicle Code and now prohibits local authorities from stopping drivers from cruising, and from stopping driving cars that have been modified to be of a certain height.

According to the bill's author David Alvarez: It aims to encourage cities to repeal their bans and recognizes that cruising holds cultural significance for many communities.

Here on the Central Coast: The City of Salinas ended its decades-long ban on cruising ban back in June

