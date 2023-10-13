Salinas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of two 6-year-old children

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a 70-year-old Salinas man will spend the next 30 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting two children.

Armando Aleman Perez pled guilty to three counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life, said Pacioni.

Perez sexually molested both children when they were around 6 years old. Pacioni said that Perez threatened the two victims with having the pit bulls he bred and raised to attack them if they told anyone of their abuse.

The victims reported their abuse two years after but police were unable to find Perez.

The late Officer Jorge Ernesto Alvardo located the suspect in 2022 after reopening the case. He was later taken into custody by Salinas Police.