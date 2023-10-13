Office of Emergency Services shows what it’s like in an earthquake with simulator

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Early on Friday, people got a chance to see what it’s like to be at the center of an earthquake.

The Cal OES earthquake simulator puts people in the middle of a 7.0 magnitude quake. Earthquake Program Manager Jose Lara says there’s a lesson in putting people in this type of environment.

“We tell people that it feels like a ride, but we want everybody to envision themselves being at home. What would be the questions like if your TV is properly strapped? Is that cabinet with all of the china, properly strapped?”

This simulator is part of a seven-city tour leading up to the Great California Shakeout Event.

This event will look to bring more awareness to a common disaster and also prepare for others to.

“We always say that if you're prepared for an earthquake, you're prepared for all other disasters,” Lara said. “After all, an earthquake is California's biggest hazard, after all, But that doesn't mean that we get to not be ready for other disasters.”

The Great California Shakeout will be on October 19th at 10:19 AM. To learn more about the shakeout, click here.