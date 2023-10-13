City of Salinas will use over $8 million in funds for affordable housing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas announced that it was awarded $3.8 million from the Department of Housing and Community Development and will match that to give the city a total of $8.3 million to help build more affordable housing.

The money will be used for three projects, an already approved 132-unit complex on East Laurel Street and a project on Division Street and Soledad Street. Details for the latter two projects are still being discussed.

City spokesperson Sophia Rome said Salinas was one of 14 cities to receive the grant.

"The city always looks for grant opportunities, whether it's federal, state, or local, that will support affordable housing since it is such a priority for our city council and for our community, we need more affordable housing," said Sophia Rome.